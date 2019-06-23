BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Unsolved, James Patterson and David Ellis
3. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert
4. Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact, Mike Maden
5. Mrs. Everything, Jennifer Winer
6. The Oracle, Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell
7. Redemption, David Baldacci
8. The Summer Guests, Mary Alice Monroe
9. Queen Bee, Dorothea Benton Frank
10. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin
2. Songs of America, Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw
3. The Pioneers, David McCullough
4. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern
5. How to Skimm Your Life, The Skimm
6. Becoming, Michelle Obama
7. Sea Stories, William H. McRaven
8. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered, Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
9. Siege, Michael Wolff
10. Undo It!, Dean Ornish and Anne Ornish
Tribune Media Services