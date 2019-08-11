BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. One Good Deed, David Baldacci

3. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead

4. Dark Age, Pierce Brown

5. The New Girl, Daniel Silva

6. Labyrinth, Catherine Coulter

7. Summer of ’69, Elin Hilderbrand

8. Chances Are … , Richard Russo

9. Under Currents, Nora Roberts

10. Window on the Bay, Debbie Macomber

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark R. Levin

2. Becoming, Michelle Obama

3. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo

4. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

5. The Pioneers, David McCullough

6. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown

7. A Dream About Lightning Bugs, Ben Folds

8. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst

9. Eat to Beat Disease, William W. Li

10. Justice on Trial, Molly Hemingway and Carrie Severino

Tribune Media Services