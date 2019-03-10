“Becoming” is the national nonfiction best-seller.

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The Chef, James Patterson and Max DiLallo

3. The Border, Don Winslow

4. Never Tell, Lisa Gardner

5. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides

6. Connections in Death, J.D. Robb

7. The Reckoning, John Grisham

8. Chocolate Cream Pie Murder, Joanne Fluke

9. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin

10. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. The Threat, Andrew G. McCabe

3. Grateful American, Gary Sinise

4. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst

5. Spearhead, Adam Makos

6. Women Rowing North, Mary Pipher

7. Bad Blood, John Carreyrou

8. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe

9. The Uninhabitable Earth, David Wallace-Wells

10. Keto Diet, Josh Axe

