BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. The Chef, James Patterson and Max DiLallo
3. The Border, Don Winslow
4. Never Tell, Lisa Gardner
5. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides
6. Connections in Death, J.D. Robb
7. The Reckoning, John Grisham
8. Chocolate Cream Pie Murder, Joanne Fluke
9. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin
10. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. The Threat, Andrew G. McCabe
3. Grateful American, Gary Sinise
4. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst
5. Spearhead, Adam Makos
6. Women Rowing North, Mary Pipher
7. Bad Blood, John Carreyrou
8. Say Nothing, Patrick Radden Keefe
9. The Uninhabitable Earth, David Wallace-Wells
10. Keto Diet, Josh Axe
Tribune Media Services
