Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Run Away, Harlan Coben
3. Celtic Empire, Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler
4. Wolf Pack, C.J. Box
5. Silent Night, Danielle Steel
6. The Chef, James Patterson and Max DiLallo
7. Cemetery Road, Greg Iles
8. The Silent Patient, Alex Michaelides
9. Daisy Jones & the Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid
10. The Malta Exchange, Steve Berry
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Right Side of History, Ben Shapiro
2. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis
3. Eat to Beat Disease, William W. Li
4. Becoming, Michelle Obama
5. The Longevity Paradox, Steven R. Gundry
6. Doing Justice, Preet Bharara
7. Kushner, Inc, Vicky Ward
8. Bad Blood, John Carreyrou
9. The Moth Presents: Occasional Magic, Catherine Burns
10. Vegetables Illustrated, America’s Test Kitchen
