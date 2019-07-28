By

Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead

3. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert

4. The New Girl, Daniel Silva

5. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Educated, Tara Westover

2. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo

3. Becoming, Michelle Obama

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

5. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates

Seattle Times staff

