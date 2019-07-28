Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead
3. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert
4. The New Girl, Daniel Silva
5. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Educated, Tara Westover
2. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo
3. Becoming, Michelle Obama
4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
5. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.