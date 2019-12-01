Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern

3. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

4. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout

5. The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates

6. The Giver of Stars, Jojo Moyes

7. The Testaments, Margaret Atwood

8. Agent Running in the Field, John le Carré

9. Turn Around Time: A Walking Poem for the Pacific Northwest, David Guterson, Justin Gibbens (Illus.)

10. The Topeka School, Ben Lerner

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Warning, Anonymous

2. A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith, Timothy Egan

3. The Body: A Guide for Occupants, Bill Bryson

4. The Witches Are Coming, Lindy West

5. Brillian Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the World, Ian Wright

6. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

7. Blowout, Rachel Maddow

8. How To: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real-World Problems, Randall Munroe

9. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography, Elton John

10. Little Weirds, Jenny Slate