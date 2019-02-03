‘Becoming’ is the local top non-fiction best-seller

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. The Golden Tresses of the Dead, Alan Bradley

3. There There, Tommy Orange

4. Devotions, Mary Oliver

5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Educated, Tara Westover

3. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat

4. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo

5. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis

Seattle Times staff