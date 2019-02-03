‘Becoming’ is the local top non-fiction best-seller
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. The Golden Tresses of the Dead, Alan Bradley
3. There There, Tommy Orange
4. Devotions, Mary Oliver
5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. Educated, Tara Westover
3. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat
4. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo
5. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
