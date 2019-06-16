By

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert

3. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong

4. Fall; or, Dodge in Hell, Neal Stephenson

5. Normal People, Sally Rooney

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Educated, Tara Westover

2. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered:, Karen Kilgariff, Georgia Hardstark

3. Becoming, Michelle Obama

4. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates

5. The Pioneers, David McCullough

Seattle Times staff

