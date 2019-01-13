“Becoming” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. There There, Tommy Orange
3. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver
4. Kingdom of the Blind, Louise Penny
5. The Travelling Cat Chronicles, Hiro Arikawa
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. Educated, Tara Westover
3. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
4. The Library Book, Susan Orlean
5. How to Be a Good Creature, Sy Montgomery
