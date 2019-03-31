Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. There There, Tommy Orange
3. Circe, Madeline Miller
4. Devotions, Mary Oliver
5. Gingerbread, Helen Oyeyemi
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. Educated, Tara Westover
3. Horizon, Barry Lopez
4. Women Rowing North, Mary Pipher
5. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat
