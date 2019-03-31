By

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. There There, Tommy Orange

3. Circe, Madeline Miller

4. Devotions, Mary Oliver

5. Gingerbread, Helen Oyeyemi

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Educated, Tara Westover

3. Horizon, Barry Lopez

4. Women Rowing North, Mary Pipher

5. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat

