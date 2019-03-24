By

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. Wolf Pack, C.J. Box

3. There There, Tommy Orange

4. Circe, Madeline Miller

5. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Educated, Tara Westover

3. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat

4. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis

5. Dreyer’s English, Benjamin Dreyer

Seattle Times staff