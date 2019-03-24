Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Wolf Pack, C.J. Box
3. There There, Tommy Orange
4. Circe, Madeline Miller
5. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. Educated, Tara Westover
3. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat
4. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis
5. Dreyer’s English, Benjamin Dreyer
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.