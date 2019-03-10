“Becoming” is the local nonfiction best-seller.

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. There There, Tommy Orange

3. Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Marlon James

4. Circe, Madeline Miller

5. The Overstory, Richard Powers

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Educated, Tara Westover

3. The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming, David Wallace-Wells

4. The Threat, Andrew G. McCabe

5. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat

