“Becoming” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. There There, Tommy Orange
3. Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Marlon James
4. Circe, Madeline Miller
5. The Overstory, Richard Powers
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. Educated, Tara Westover
3. The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming, David Wallace-Wells
4. The Threat, Andrew G. McCabe
5. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat
