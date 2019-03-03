“Educated” is the local nonfiction best-seller.

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Marlon James

3. Circe, Madeline Miller

4. Devotions, Mary Oliver

5. There There, Tommy Orange

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Educated, Tara Westover

2. Becoming, Michelle Obama

3. The Threat, Andrew G. McCabe

4. Maid, Stephanie Land

5. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat

