“Educated” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Marlon James
3. Circe, Madeline Miller
4. Devotions, Mary Oliver
5. There There, Tommy Orange
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Educated, Tara Westover
2. Becoming, Michelle Obama
3. The Threat, Andrew G. McCabe
4. Maid, Stephanie Land
5. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat
