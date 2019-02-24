“Becoming” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver
3. Black Leopard, Red Wolf, Marlon James
4. There There, Tommy Orange
5. Circe, Madeline Miller
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. Educated, Tara Westover
3. Maid, Stephanie Land
4. Deep Creek, Pam Houston
5. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat
