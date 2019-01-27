“Becoming” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver
3. There There, Tommy Orange
4. Devotions, Mary Oliver
5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. Educated, Tara Westover
3. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo
4. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
5. The Library Book, Susan Orlean
