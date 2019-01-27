“Becoming” is the local nonfiction best-seller.

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver

3. There There, Tommy Orange

4. Devotions, Mary Oliver

5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Educated, Tara Westover

3. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo

4. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis

5. The Library Book, Susan Orlean

