“Becoming” is the local nonfiction best-seller.

By

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

2. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver

3. The Winter of the Witch, Katherine Arden

4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

5. There There, Tommy Orange

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Educated, Tara Westover

3. The Library Book, Susan Orlean

4. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo

5. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis

Seattle Times staff