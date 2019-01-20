“Becoming” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver
3. The Winter of the Witch, Katherine Arden
4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
5. There There, Tommy Orange
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. Educated, Tara Westover
3. The Library Book, Susan Orlean
4. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, Marie Kondo
5. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
