Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. Normal People, Sally Rooney
3. Women Talking, Miriam Toews
4. Daisy Jones & The Six, Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. Lost Roses, Martha Hall Kelly
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Educated, Tara Westover
2. Becoming, Michelle Obama
3. The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life, David Brooks
4. The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World, Melinda Gates
5. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat
