Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
2. The American AgentJacqueline Winspear, Jacqueline Winspear
3. Circe, Madeline Miller
4. Devotions, Mary Oliver
5. There There, Tommy Orange
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. Educated, Tara Westover
3. The Uninhabitable Earth, David Wallace-Wells
4. Women Rowing North, Mary Pipher
5. Horizon, Barry Lopez
