What We’re Reading

The Pacific Northwest likes to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why.

This month: Rob Thomas, born in Sunnyside, Yakima County, and a writer, executive producer and co-creator of the TV show “Party Down,” which has returned for a third season after a hiatus.

What book are you reading right now?

I’m reading “The Lincoln Highway.” What attracted it to me is, so many of my friends love “A Gentleman in Moscow.” When I say I’m reading a book, I’m never reading books. I’m always listening to audiobooks. I just stare at scripts all day. So I can’t pick up more pages to read. But I always have an audiobook going.

What book have you reread the most?

That’s pretty easy. It’s actually a book set largely in Washington state, which is “The Brothers K” by David James Duncan. I’ve tried to adapt it twice. Once into a movie 20 years ago. Then, just recently, as a limited series for Warner Bros. Neither of them has come to fruition. I named my dog after one of the brothers in the book. My dad was a high school basketball player who lost an eye when he was a freshman in high school and went on to play college basketball at Western Washington. The story is about a baseball phenom who loses his thumb. My uncle got shot up in Vietnam. That’s one of the parts. So much of that story connects with me on a visceral level. No matter how many times I read it, it will make me weep for about seven chapters in a row.

Are you still trying to get it made?

Yes. There’s some small part of me that harbors hope. David James Duncan is a fan of the scripts that I’ve written of it. But then the option on the novel has lapsed, and every prestige network in town has read my script for it. So right now, it’s, it’s not looking good for me. That’s heartbreaking for me.

What book do you recommend other people read?

That’s probably the one I would go to. Yeah, I adore it.

What book have you read that has helped you most professionally?

“Empire of the Summer Moon” by S.C. Gwynne. I spent my first 10 years in Washington state and essentially the next 20 in Texas. Then the last 20-plus here in L.A. I read an excerpt of that in Texas Monthly magazine and found the book before it became a bestseller. I met with the author. I told him I wanted to do it as a limited series and he seemed very intuitive and then suddenly it’s shot up The New York Times bestseller list. The people who ended up optioning that were Ridley Scott and Larry McMurtry. I kept chasing that one. The last I heard Ben Affleck optioned it. But, you know, my degree is in history. I’m captivated by the 1830s to the 1870s in Central Texas. I grew up around Austin. The edge of the frontier I find really captivating and interesting. It would have been very odd for me to write, because I tend to write contemporary pop culture-style scripts. But I was really inspired to try something new and different. I still would be if that ever made its way back to me.

What book would people be surprised to see on your shelf?

One that I just read is “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by the young actress Jennette McCurdy. It’s very fascinating and sad. It’s very much inside the business and a lot of it is recognizable. Right now I’m casting child actors for this pilot I’m doing for ABC, you just have to be so careful and see that they have their heads on straight and that their parents are not crazy. A Hollywood tell-all from a child actor is not normally what I’m looking for. On the flip side, I’m a middle-aged man who has five books on Abraham Lincoln.