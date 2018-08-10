The Washington Center for the Book, a partnership of The Seattle Public Library and Washington State Library, has announced its finalists for the 2018 Washington State Book Awards. Winners of the awards, which honor books published by Washington authors in 2017, will be announced Oct. 13 at downtown Seattle’s Central Library.

Adult categories



Fiction

“This Is How It Always Is” by Laurie Frankel, of Seattle (Flatiron Books)

“The Cold Eye” by Laura Anne Gilman, of Seattle (Simon & Schuster)

“The Other Alcott” by Elise Hooper, of Seattle (HarperCollins)

“Solar Reboot” by Matthew D. Hunt, of Clearview (Matthew D. Hunt)

“George and Lizzie” by Nancy Pearl, of Seattle (Touchstone)

“Duplicity” by Ingrid Thoft, of Seattle (Putnam)

Nonfiction

Poetry

“Killing Marias: A Poem for Multiple Voices” by Claudia Castro Luna, of Seattle (Two Sylvias Press)

“Thresholds” by Glenna Cook, of Tacoma (MoonPath Press)

“Timber Curtain” by Frances McCue, of Seattle (Chin Music Press)

“Mary’s Dust” by Melinda Mueller, of Seattle (Entre Rios Books)

“Trazas de mapa, trazas de sangre / Map Traces, Blood Traces” by Eugenia Toledo, of Seattle; translated by Carolyne Wright, of Seattle (Mayapple Press)

“Water & Salt” by Lena Khalaf Tuffaha, of Redmond (Red Hen Press)

Biography/Memoir

“The Chicken Who Saved Us” by Kristin Jarvis Adams, of Redmond (Behler Publications)

“All Over the Place: Adventures in Travel, True Love, and Petty Theft” by Geraldine DeRuiter, of Seattle (Public Affairs Books)

“The Spider and the Fly” by Claudia Rowe, of Seattle (Dey Street/ HarperCollins)

2018 WSBA FINALISTS: BOOKS FOR YOUTH CATEGORIES

Picture Books

“Little Wolf’s First Howling” by Laura McGee Kvasnosky, of Seattle and Kate Harvey McGee (Candlewick Press)

“The Book of Mistakes” by Corinna Luyken, of Olympia (Dial Books for Young Readers)

“Shawn Loves Sharks” by Curtis Manley, of Bellevue, illustrated by Tracy Subisak, of Portland (Roaring Book Press)

“Frank the Seven-Legged Spider” by Michaele Razi, of North Bend (Little Bigfoot / Sasquatch Books)

Books for Young Readers (ages 6 to 8)

“Zoey and Sassafras: Dragons and Marshmallows” by Asia Citro, of Issaquah (Innovation Press)

“King & Kayla and the Case of the Missing Dog Treats” by Dori Hillestad Butler, of Kirkland (Peachtree Publishers)

Books for Middle Grade Readers (ages 8 to 12)

“Outside In” by Jennifer Bradbury, of Burlington (Caitlyn Dlouhy Book / Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

“The Many Reflections of Miss Jane Deming” by J. Anderson Coats, of Everett (Atheneum Books for Young Readers)

“Wedgie & Gizmo” by Suzanne Selfors, of Bainbridge Island (Katherine Tegen Books / HarperCollins Publishers)

“The Forbidden Temptation of Baseball” by Dori Jones Yang, of Kirkland (Sparkpress)

Books for Young Adult Readers (ages 13 and up)