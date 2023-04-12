“Poetry always picks up the phone,” said Arianne True, the new poet laureate of Washington state. “It can be there for you in hard times. … When the biggest stuff has happened [in my life], poetry has been one of the most helpful things to turn to. It’s nice because it’s always there.”

The 31-year-old True, who will take over from current poet laureate Rena Priest in May, has been writing poetry since middle school. Originally from Seattle and now based in Tacoma, she is a writer, teacher, editor and multimedia artist. Her poetry has appeared in a number of publications and anthologies, including the recent anthology “I Sing the Salmon Home” featuring Pacific Northwest poets.

A member of the Choctaw and Chickasaw nations, True was last year’s inaugural Native artist-in-residence at Seattle Repertory Theatre, where she taught poetry workshops and completed an immersive multimedia installation. She also teaches young writers through the Writers in the Schools program, the Seattle Youth Poet Laureate program, and Hugo House’s Young Writers Cohort.

The role of Washington state poet laureate is a two-year term, chosen by the Washington State Arts Commission as well as Humanities Washington. “It’s a pretty thorough and rigorous application process,” True said. “The last time I worked this hard on an application was for college!” True is the seventh poet laureate in the program, which began in 2007. Her predecessors include Samuel Green, Kathleen Flenniken, Elizabeth Austen, Tod Marshall, Claudia Castro Luna and Priest. Poets chosen for the role work to raise awareness and appreciation of poetry through public readings, workshops, lectures and presentations in geographically diverse parts of the state.

True “possesses both a youthful enthusiasm and keen professionalism. When she takes the stage, she brings her own poems and the work of others to vibrant life,” Karen Hanan, Washington State Arts Commission executive director, wrote in an email. “Through her compassion, commitment, and capacity to reach a diverse audience, Arianne can lead impactful workshops and learning experiences for communities — and younger constituencies, in particular — across Washington State.”

In True’s work (some of which she described as “very experimental and very structurally weird”), the poet said she is most concerned with “how to translate an experience from me to someone else.” She often thinks of her poems as having a life of their own, of being living creatures. “When I’m sending them out for publication, I think of them as my kittens that I’m trying to find a good home for, where they will be happy,” she said. “When I’m writing or editing them, one of my biggest questions is, ‘What does this poem want to be and what does it need for me to do that?’”

Advertising

But poetry for True doesn’t necessarily have to be a lengthy process; she loved writing poems on demand for the Pride Poets Hotline as part of the 2021 Pride weekend celebrations in West Hollywood. Originally, True explained, the program was in person with typewriters. But for safety during the pandemic, it was changed to a phone program — which allowed poets from other regions to take part.

“Folks could just call up and get a custom poem written for them,” True explained. “We’d have a short chat, we’d give them a couple of minutes, and we’d write them a poem and read it to them. It’s really fun. … There’s something really exhilarating about that. It’s like a different mode. And it was so sweet; you fall a little bit in love with everyone. They’re really telling you something special to them.”

True is looking forward to her “passing of the laurel” ceremony in May (yes, it involves an actual laurel plant). “It’s very meaningful to me to get to receive the laurel from Rena — to receive that from another Indigenous woman,” she said. Though True said she hasn’t thought too much yet about goals for her tenure, she’d very much like to use the time to emphasize that poetry is for everyone.

“It’s a resource, something that’s there for people,” she said. “A lot of folks feel like poetry is something for the elite, or something they can’t really understand. I would love to completely debunk that as much as I can. I really think that poetry is for every person. Poetry can be accessed, and however you interact with or interpret it is valid.”