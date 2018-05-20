“A Higher Loyalty” is the top local nonfiction best-seller.

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Warlight, Michael Ondaatje

2. The Great Alone, Kristin Hannah

3. Circe, Madeline Miller

4. The Overstory, Richard Powers

5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

6. Adjustment Day, Chuck Palahniuk

7. The Power, Naomi Alderman

8. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng

9. Tangerine, Christine Mangan

10. Noir, Christopher Moore

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Higher Loyalty, James Comey

2. Educated, Tara Westover

3. Natural Causes, Barbara Ehrenreich

4. The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels, Jon Meacham

5. Barracoon: The Story of the Last “Black Cargo,” Zora Neale Hurston

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

7. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

8. Fascism: A Warning, Madeleine Albright

9. Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering, Joanna Gaines

10. I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, Michelle McNamara