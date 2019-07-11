If you’re celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, you’re probably on the hunt for a space-themed book to transport you to space. The anniversary of the moon landing has been met with a surge of new books celebrating and exploring the mission that put the first man on the moon. Here are some of the more intriguing recently released space-themed books that paint a detailed picture of the moon landing, even 50 years later.

“Picturing Apollo 11: Rare Views and Undiscovered Moments” by J.L. Pickering and John Bisney (University Press of Florida, April 2, 2019, $30)

Pickering and Bisney have put together a comprehensive photographic history of Apollo 11, including new and rarely seen images of the people, places and activities that led to the first man landing on the moon.

“Shoot for the Moon: The Space Race and the Extraordinary Voyage of Apollo 11” by James Donovan (Little, Brown and Company, March 12, 2019, $30)

Donovan writes about the challenges and dangers that defined the famous Apollo 11 mission. Starting from the shock of Sputnik and ending with the moon landing, Donovan discusses the flight controllers, engineers and astronauts who made the moon landing a success.

“Apollo 11: The Inside Story” by David Whitehouse (Icon Books, June 6, 2019, $14)

Advertising

Whitehouse shares the story of the Apollo 11 mission using testimonies from the astronauts, engineers, politicians, NASA officials and Soviet rivals who all had played a part in getting the first human to land on the moon.

“First on the Moon: The Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Experience” by Rod Pyle (Sterling Publishing, April 2, 2019, $30)

Pyle, an acclaimed science author, has created a book filled with reproductions of images from the Apollo 11 mission. This includes NASA’s original 1969 documents and photo compositions created from NASA’s Apollo images. The book includes a foreword by Buzz Aldrin.

“Apollo 11: The Moon Landing in Real Time” by Ian Passingham (Pen & Sword Books, May 9, 2019, $22)

Passingham details the days leading up to the moon landing in a day-by-day account. The book also holds long-forgotten narratives of the time: doubting flat-earthers, terrified scientists and the proposed commercial moon flights.

“American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race” by Douglas Brinkley (HarperCollins Publishers, April 2, 2019, $28)

Advertising

In Brinkley’s New York Times bestseller, he takes a fresh look at the 1960s space program and the weight behind Kennedy’s promise to put a man on the moon before 1970.

“Archaeology from Space: How the Future Shapes our Past” by Sarah Parcak (Macmillan Publishers, July 9, 2019, $20)

In Parcak’s book, she “recounts her globe-trotting adventures and describes how the view from above has revolutionized her field” according to an interview conducted by The New York Times. In her work as an archaeologist, Parcak has used satellite imagery to identify thousands of previously known Egyptian settlements, palaces and tombs. She has been a lead expert in BBC documentaries, a National Geographic Explorer and a TED Fellow.

“Moonshot: What Landing a Man on the Moon Teaches us About Collaboration, Creativity, and the Mind-set for Success” by Richard Wiseman (Penguin Random House, June 11, 2019, $14)

Wiseman, a London psychologist, relates the historic moon landing to the desire to achieve excellence in work and in life. He delivers eight key lessons on teamwork, leadership, persistence and creativity.

“One Giant Leap: The Impossible Mission That Flew Us to the Moon” by Charles Fishman (Simon & Schuster, June 11, 2019, $30)

Fishman details the behind-the-scenes account of the moon landing, from the minute President John F. Kennedy announced to Congress that the U.S. would land a man on the moon by 1970 until the second it did.

“Moonbound: Apollo 11 and the Dream of Spaceflight” by Jonathan Fetter-Vorm (Hill and Wang, June 4, 2019, $35)

Fetter-Vorm tells the story of the first steps on lunar soil in the form of a full-color graphic novel. The foreword of the book is written by Michael Collins, command-module pilot on Apollo 11.