“Here’s the story.” Photographer Matika Wilbur leans forward across the table at a coffee shop in Everett. It’s a little less than three weeks until the April 25 release of her book “Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America.” A photographic and narrative celebration of contemporary Native American life, the volume is part of Project 562, a venture that Wilbur — who is from the Swinomish and Tulalip peoples of coastal Washington — launched in 2012, in which she set out to document at least one contemporary Native American person from each of the federally recognized tribal nations in the United States.

“I started this book because the elders in my community came to me while I was teaching at Tulalip Heritage High School [in the late 2000s] and said, ‘Matika, put together a visual literacy curriculum that is about our people.’ I looked up photographers and I came across [photographer] Aaron Huey’s TED Talk where he presents images of one of the economically poorest tribes in the nation. The images are all salacious poverty porn — folks doing drugs and kids standing on garbage. I showed that talk to my students, and by the end, they were all crying. I had traumatized them. I was only 25. I didn’t know better. I felt small in my thinking.”

Although she had attended the prestigious Brooks Institute of Photography — and briefly worked in fashion and commercial photography in Los Angeles — Wilbur hadn’t been exposed to work by Native American photographers, let alone positive images of Indigenous people as complex, fulfilled members of society. For the past 300 years, the portrayal of Native Americans (in literature, films, TV shows, art and history books) has been mired in depictions of poverty, violence, alcoholism and heathenism — all of which perpetuate negative and inaccurate stereotypes. As she notes in her 2014 TEDxSeattle talk: “How can we be seen as modern, successful people if we are continually represented as the leathered and feathered vanishing race?”

It was a question that followed her around for days after she showed her high school class Huey’s talk. “I wanted these young people to see images that could teach them about contemporary Indigenous identity, about resiliency — so I showed them my photographs, and I started to think about making a body of work that I could give young Native people and feel good about it helping them learn about themselves in not just a historical, but a contemporary, context.”

In the fall of 2012, at the age of 28, Wilbur was well on the way — literally. After giving up her Capitol Hill apartment and packing up her two-seater Honda Civic to the brim, she set out on a Kickstarter-backed journey (she raised $35,000 in her first round), driving around the country to photograph members of each of its 562 recognized tribes (this was the official number when she launched the project; it has since increased to 574 and is constantly changing). Additionally, she also visited state-recognized tribes, urban Natives, international tribal communities and tribes fighting for federal recognition. Wilbur spent weeks, then months, then years on the road. She put 250,000 miles on the Honda, then eventually upgraded to an RV nicknamed “Big Girl.” Slowly traversing each of the 50 states, Wilbur immersed herself in the communities she visited, often spending days, if not weeks, getting to know individuals and participating in their daily lives. To date, she has photographed more than 1,200 people — each of whom she spent hours interviewing beforehand.

“I stayed with folks for extended periods in their homes,” says Wilbur, who believes in the importance of learning people’s stories before taking their portraits, and letting them choose how to represent themselves, from the setting to what they wear, to what they discuss in their interviews. “I sent every person in [my] book their story and allowed them to edit it, which gives them agency in their storytelling. This is a community-driven, collaborative project. The subjects have equal stakes in the work because they too believe that Indigenous representation needs to be elevated.”

Although the release of “Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America” feels like the culmination of a decadelong undertaking, Wilbur insists that, that project will never be complete. “There’s enough work to complete four volumes, and I could keep going,” she says. The 420-page tome features 200 people from across the United States, sharing stories of resilience, joy, creativity, tradition and grit. From Hannah Tomeo, a Northwest Indian Youth Conference Princess and track star, to Raven and Free Eagle Borsey, twin brothers who participate in the annual regional Tribal Canoe Journey, each photograph and story is united with a beautiful throughline of humanity.

From the start of Project 562, Wilbur set out to change the way Native American youths see themselves represented — and the undertaking will have a full-circle moment after the book’s release. “My mom’s tribe, Swinomish, is giving away 500 books on April 25th at a community event, then the next day, my dad’s tribe, Tulalip, will be giving away 1,200 books to youth and elders,” she notes. Tulalip Heritage High School also will do a book giveaway to students, courtesy of Wilbur and her publisher, Ten Speed Press.

Currently, Wilbur is gearing up for a series of events surrounding the release, but she’s already looking ahead to future projects. In February, the Seattle Kraken and work-management software company Smartsheet tapped Wilbur to create the first installment of The First Residence, a new residency program for Native American artists at Climate Pledge Arena. Wilbur’s piece, “The Salmon People,” was a multimedia installation featuring Coast Salish illustrations that urged people to rethink their relationship with salmon. Wilbur revealed that she’s working on a continuation of the piece, which will debut as an exhibition at the Hibulb Cultural Center & Natural History Preserve in Tulalip this August. She is also working on several books including one about the ethics of Indigenous photography, one about the origin stories of national parks, and one about decolonizing parenting methods.

For Wilbur, it all goes back to one thing.

“I do all of this for my people,” she says. “I love my people, I love our kids, I love our culture and our traditions. Only love could drive a project like this.”