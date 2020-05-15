Time to vote for our next Moira’s Book Club selection. I thought it would be fun to pick a category from Summer Book Bingo (presented by Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures), and “epistolary” — a novel told through letters and documents — seemed particularly poignant during this time of separation. Here are five options:

“The White Tiger” by Aravind Adiga. Winner of the Man Booker Prize in 2008, this novel from India features a young man who describes, in a letter to the Chinese premier, how he left behind poverty to become a successful entrepreneur.

“In the Garden of the Fugitives” by Ceridwen Dovey. Dovey’s third novel probes the shared history of a former benefactor and protegee: an ailing, elderly man in Boston, and a filmmaker in Australia, struggling with her stalled career.

“To the Bright Edge of the World” by Eowyn Ivey. Ivey, whose previous novel “The Snow Child” was a Pulitzer Prize finalist, set this novel in 1880s Alaska Territory and the Pacific Northwest, as an explorer and his pregnant wife are separated while he leads an expedition.

“The Divorce Papers” by Susan Rieger. Rieger, a former law professor, finds domestic comedy in this tale of a bitterly contested divorce, told through emails, memos, court documents and handwritten notes.

“Dear Committee Members” by Julie Schumacher. Told in letters written by an increasingly frustrated English professor, Schumacher’s comedic novel of academia won the 2018 Thurber Prize for American Humor.

Please cast your vote by noon Monday! The winning title will be announced Tuesday, May 19, and we’ll meet again online at noon Wednesday, June 24.