Round 4 of Moira’s Book Club is upon us! In previous meetings, we’ve discussed Michael Ondaatje’s “Warlight,” Sigrid Nunez’s “The Friend” and Esi Edugyan’s “Washington Black.” Our fourth meeting is set for noon on Wednesday, August 21 — and it seemed right that this time, we’d try a beach read, which I’m defining as an engrossing page-turner, possibly a family saga or a comedic novel. (No mysteries/thrillers this time; I’m saving that genre for fall.) Here are four options, all of which sound potentially beach-worthy in different ways (and all of which are available in paperback); please vote for your favorite! Your selection will be announced July 16.

“The World of Tomorrow” by Brendan Mathews. In June 1934, two Irish brothers posing as toffs head to Manhattan on an ocean liner, having stolen a fortune from the IRA — and so begins Mathews’ character-crammed debut.

“The Air You Breathe,” by Frances de Pontes Peebles. The author’s second novel is a saga of friendship between two musically gifted young women, beginning in 1930s Brazil and traveling to Los Angeles during Hollywood’s Golden Age.

“Lake Success” by Gary Shteyngart. Shteyngart’s novel (now in development for an HBO series) is the tale of a Manhattan hedge-fund manager who tosses his life aside to take a road trip across America — on a Greyhound bus.

“The Summer Wives” by Beatriz Williams. Williams — a former Seattleite who now lives in Connecticut — set this bestselling novel in a posh Long Island Sound summer enclave in the 1950s, where a two-decades old murder still reverberates.