After a pre-pandemic pause, Moira’s Book Club came roaring back April 15 with a lively, well-attended discussion of Kathleen Rooney’s novel “Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk.” Now it’s time to vote on our next selection.

Here are five recent novels, each of which might make for an intriguing conversation. Vote for your favorite by noon Monday, April 20, and we’ll announce the winner on Tuesday. The online discussion will take place on Wednesday, May 13.

“The Wangs vs. the World” by Jade Chang. In Chang’s well-received 2016 debut novel, a Chinese-American businessman loses everything in the 2008 financial crisis and takes a road trip from Bel Air to upstate New York, his reluctant family in tow.

“Less” by Andrew Sean Greer. Winner of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction (one of the rare comedic novels to do so), Greer’s book follows a gay writer traveling the world on a book tour as he — with trepidation — approaches his 50th birthday.

“My Year of Rest and Relaxation” by Ottessa Moshfegh. A young New York woman decides — with the help of pharmaceuticals — to avoid the troubles of the world by sleeping for a year in Moshfegh’s second novel, a New York Times bestseller.

“The House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea. Inspired by stories of his own family, Urrea in his 2018 work, created a sprawling, multigenerational Mexican American clan as they gather for a funeral and a birthday party.

“Nothing to See Here” by Kevin Wilson. Narrated by a governess, Wilson’s third novel takes place among a family whose children have a habit of — literally — bursting into flame.