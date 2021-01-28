Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club is now choosing books two months out (rather than one month out), to allow more time for members to find and read them. So let’s choose our selection for late March. Here are four options, each of which sounds like it might lead to good discussion.

“An Unnecessary Woman” by Rabih Alameddine. A finalist for the National Book Award for Fiction in 2014, this novel centers on a book-loving 72-year-old woman alone in her Beirut apartment with her memories.

“So Lucky” by Nicola Griffith. Griffith, the Seattle-based author of the Pacific Northwest Book Award-winning historical novel “Hild,” here writes of a contemporary woman who, in the space of a single week, is left by her wife and diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

“Idaho” by Emily Ruskovich. Acclaimed on its release in 2019 (including a Pacific Northwest Book Award), Ruskovich’s debut novel is about a couple in rural Idaho, trying to understand a mysterious act that shattered the man’s first marriage.

“Sing, Unburied, Sing” by Jesmyn Ward. Winner of multiple awards in 2017 including the National Book Award for Fiction, Ward’s novel is centered on a road trip, in which a Black woman and her two children drive to a prison to pick up their white father.

Please vote for your favorite by noon Monday, Feb. 1; we’ll meet to discuss the winner on Thursday, March 25. In the meantime, remember that we will be discussing “The Topeka School” by Ben Lerner on Wednesday, Feb. 24.