In March, Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club will be reading and discussing Jesmyn Ward’s “Sing, Unburied, Sing” (join us at 7pm on March 25!) — but what will we read in April? Here are four possibilities; please vote for your favorite by noon Monday, March 1.

“Actress” by Anne Enright. The latest from author Enright, a Man Booker Prize winner for “The Gathering,” is the story of a legendary Irish actress of stage and screen, told from the perspective of a daughter discovering her mother’s dark secrets.

“The Glass Hotel” by Emily St. John Mandel. Mandel, author of “Station Eleven” (which won the Arthur C. Clarke award and was a National Book Award finalist), describes this acclaimed follow-up on her website as “a ghost story that’s also about white collar crime and container shipping.”

“Deacon King Kong” by James McBride. Recommended by one of our book club members (and one of The New York Times’s 10 best books of 2020), this novel from the author of “The Great Lord Bird” is described by the NYT as “a mystery story, a crime novel, an urban farce, a sociological portrait of late-1960s Brooklyn.”

“Apeirogon” by Colum McCann. This much-praised novel (the title means “a shape with a countably infinite number of sides”) is the latest from the Irish author of “Let the Great World Spin”; it’s inspired by a real-life story of a Palestinian and an Israeli drawn together after a terrible tragedy.