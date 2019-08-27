For the fifth installment of Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club, let’s try something a little different. Autumn always seems just the right time to read mysteries, so in honor of my new monthly crime-fiction column “The Plot Thickens,” I thought we should choose from a handful of recommended detective novels. The four below — each of them the first of a series, and each representing a different country — all come from authors suggested by readers of my column. I think we’ll all enjoy walking some dark streets (from our comfortable armchairs) as the leaves start to fall.

Here are our choices:

“The Neon Rain” by James Lee Burke. Burke’s Dave Robicheaux series, featuring a Vietnam veteran and New Orleans detective haunted by his past, began with this 1987 novel, and now includes 22 books.

“Gallows View” by Peter Robinson. Detective Inspector Alan Banks, whose precinct is in a small Yorkshire town, is introduced in the first installment of this long-running series — soon to be 26 books strong — by British-Canadian author Robinson.

“Roseanna” by Maj Sjöwall and Per Wahlöö. This 1965 police procedural, the first of a 10-book series featuring Swedish detective Martin Beck, is said to have kicked off the “Nordic noir” wave that brought us Jo Nesbø, Stieg Larsson and many others.

“The Chalk Circle Man” by Fred Vargas. “Fred Vargas” is the pseudonym for the French historian/archaeologist/writer Frédérique Audouin-Rouzeau, and this 1991 novel (published in English in 2009) is the first of her acclaimed series featuring Paris police commissioner Jean-Baptiste Adamsberg.

