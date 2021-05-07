For the July gathering of Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club, let’s try something different: a collection of short fiction. Here are four, all from acclaimed writers; please vote for your favorite by noon Monday, May 10. I’ll announce the winner next Tuesday, and we’ll meet to discuss it at noon on July 8.

(Reminder: Our next meeting is May 27th at 7 p.m., to discuss Terry McMillan’s “It’s Not All Downhill From Here.” Note that we are not meeting in June.)

“The Largess of the Sea Maiden” by Denis Johnson. Published posthumously in 2018, this collection is the final work from the author of “Jesus’ Son” (which became a film in 1999) and the National Book Award-winning novel “Tree of Smoke.”

“Unaccustomed Earth” by Jhumpa Lahiri. This collection is a follow-up to Lahiri’s Pulitzer Prize-winning collection “Interpreter of Maladies” — and includes a story set in Seattle.

“Her Body and Other Parties” by Carmen Maria Machado. Machado’s fascinating memoir “In the Dream House” felt like a collection of stories; this 2017 work examines the idea of being a woman in a mysteriously gothic landscape.

“Dear Life” by Alice Munro. The Canadian author, who has spent her career writing character-driven short stories, published this collection in 2012. A year later, she won the Nobel Prize for literature, with the committee calling her “a master of the contemporary short story.”