It’s that time again: Let’s vote for the October selection of Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club. As always, we’ll be choosing from an array of fiction available in paperback. Here are the four options I’ve landed on, and why I chose them.

“The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood. I had the pleasure of interviewing Atwood last month, and have been thinking ever since that this Booker Prize-winning sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale” might make for excellent book-club discussion.

“This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger. Michael Coy, the freshly retired former manager of Ravenna Third Place Books, recommended this bestseller earlier this summer. Set in 1932 Minnesota, it’s the story of a quartet of young Native American orphans on an epic journey down the Mississippi River.

“Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng. Optional bonus material with Ng’s bestselling tale of mothers and daughters in a 1990s Cleveland suburb: the Emmy-nominated Hulu miniseries, directed by the late Seattle filmmaker Lynn Shelton.

“The Revisioners” by Margaret Wilkerson Sexton. Sexton’s acclaimed novel, winner of an NAACP Image Award, sounded like it had an appealing sweep: It follows five generations of women in the American South over nearly a century, beginning in the 1920s.

Vote for your favorite before noon on Monday, Sept. 14; we’ll announce the winner on Tuesday, Sept. 15. The next book club meeting will be at noon Wednesday, Oct. 14. If you’d like to join the book club’s email list, to receive reminders and links for meetings, email Amy Wong, awong@seattletimes.com. Happy reading!