Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club is returning — it’s online! No one has to leave their homes! — and our first order of business is to select a book. Please vote for one of the following novels, chosen from dozens of reader suggestions and each taking us to a time and place far away.

“A Long Petal of the Sea” by Isabel Allende. The latest from Allende (author of numerous books, including “The House of the Spirits”) is an epic love story, beginning during the Spanish Civil War and spanning several continents and decades.

“All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr. Published to great acclaim in 2014 (it won the Pulitzer Prize, among other honors), Doerr’s novel of World War II has as its central characters a blind French girl and an orphaned German boy, whose lives eventually cross.

“News of the World” by Paulette Jiles. A finalist for the National Book Award three years ago, this novel is set in the aftermath of America’s Civil War, in which an itinerant “news reader” agrees to transport an orphaned child back to her relatives.

“Snow Falling on Cedars” by David Guterson. Local author Guterson’s bestselling novel celebrated its 25th anniversary last year; set on the Washington coast during midcentury, it’s the story of a murder accusation and an island community deeply affected by anti-Japanese sentiments during and after World War II.

“Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk” by Kathleen Rooney. An elderly New Yorker strolls through Manhattan in 1984, reflecting on her eventful life that included a career as the highest-paid advertising woman in America.

Please vote by noon on Wednesday, March 25; we’ll announce the winner, as well as the time and date for our online meeting, later that day.