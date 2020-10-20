And we have a winner: Chosen in a poll from a list of titles recommended by local booksellers, Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club will next read “Virgil Wander,” a 2018 novel by Leif Enger. It’s the first novel in 10 years from the bestselling author. A New York Times review called the novel, which has at its center a movie theater owner in a small Midwestern town, “a lush crowd-pleaser about meaning and second chances and magic.”

The book club will meet online to discuss “Virgil Wander” at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 17. To be added to the book club’s email list (for reminders and links to discussion), please contact Amy Wong at awong@seattletimes.com. Happy reading!