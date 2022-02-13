Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Violeta, Isabel Allende

2. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

3. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman

4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

5. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

6. The Books of Jacob, Olga Tokarczuk

7. Recitatif, Toni Morrison

8. The Sentence, Louise Erdrich

9. The Final Case, David Guterson

10. The Maid, Nita Prose

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

4. Breath, James Nestor

5. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

6. Unthinkable, Jamie Raskin

7. Atomic Habits, James Clear

8. Lost & Found, Kathryn Schulz

9. The Complete Maus, Art Spiegelman

10. Untamed, Glennon Doyle