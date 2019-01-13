“Becoming” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Verses for the Dead, Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
3. The Reckoning, John Grisham
4. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Not even a goodbye: KIRO abruptly cancels 'The Ron & Don Show'
- Q13 Fox staffer fired after TV station airs altered Trump video WATCH
- 4 Seattle rappers who had big years in 2018
- The Who's symphonic Moving On! tour coming to Seattle's T-Mobile Park, backed by local orchestra
- 'Rampage: MacArthur, Yamashita, and the Battle of Manila': A harrowing chronicle of a dark corner of World War II
5. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks
6. A Delicate Touch, Stuart Woods
7. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson
8. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci
9. Past Tense, Lee Child
10. The Boy, Tami Hoag
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
3. Educated, Tara Westover
4. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst
5. Homebody, Joanna Gaines
6. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson
7. The Point of It All, Charles Krauthammer
8. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines
9. The Whole30 Slow Cooker, Melissa Hartwig
10. Medical Medium Liver Rescue, Anthony William
Tribune Media Services
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.