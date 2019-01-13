“Becoming” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.

BEST-SELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Verses for the Dead, Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

3. The Reckoning, John Grisham

4. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin

5. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks

6. A Delicate Touch, Stuart Woods

7. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson

8. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci

9. Past Tense, Lee Child

10. The Boy, Tami Hoag

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis

3. Educated, Tara Westover

4. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst

5. Homebody, Joanna Gaines

6. 12 Rules for Life, Jordan B. Peterson

7. The Point of It All, Charles Krauthammer

8. Magnolia Table, Joanna Gaines

9. The Whole30 Slow Cooker, Melissa Hartwig

10. Medical Medium Liver Rescue, Anthony William

Tribune Media Services