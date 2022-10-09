BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Verity, Colleen Hoover

2. Fairy Tale, Stephen King

3. Dreamland, Nicholas Sparks

4. The Golden Enclaves, Naomi Novik

5. The Winners, Fredrik Backman

6. Treasure State, C.J. Box

7. Blowback, James Patterson, Brendan DuBois

8. Oath of Loyalty, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills

9. The Butcher and the Wren, Alaina Urquhart

10. Suspect, Scott Turow

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Live Wire, Kelly Ripa

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

3. Killing the Legends, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard

4. The Rise of the Rest, Steve Case

5. Starry Messenger, Neil deGrasse Tyson

6. Healing Through Words, Rupi Kaur

7. Discipline Is Destiny, Ryan Holiday

8. The 6 Types of Working Genius, Patrick M. Lencioni

9. Home Is Where the Eggs Are, Molly Yeh

10. What’s Gaby Cooking: Take It Easy, Gaby Dalkin

Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. Copyright 2022, PWxyz LLC.