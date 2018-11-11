“Almost Everything: Notes on Hope” is the local nonfiction best-seller.

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver

2. Killing Commendatore, Haruki Murakami

3. The Travelling Cat Chronicles, Hiro Arikawa

4. The Reckoning, John Grisham

5. Elevation, Stephen King

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Almost Everything: Notes on Hope, Anne Lamott

2. Educated, Tara Westover

3. Gmorning, Gnight!, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jonny Sun

4. Dare to Lead, Brené Brown

5. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan

Seattle Times staff