“Becoming” is the local nonfiction best-seller.

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver

2. The Travelling Cat Chronicles, Hiro Arikawa

3. The Reckoning, John Grisham

4. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin

5. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Educated, Tara Westover

3. Almost Everything, Anne Lamott

4. Whose Boat Is This Boat?, staff of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

5. The Library Book, Susan Orlean

Seattle Times staff