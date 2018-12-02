“Becoming” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Unsheltered, Barbara Kingsolver
2. The Travelling Cat Chronicles, Hiro Arikawa
3. The Reckoning, John Grisham
4. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- How enchanting are Enchant Christmas' skating trail and light maze at Safeco Field? It’s all in the expectations VIEW
- New on Netflix in December 2018: 'Avengers: Infinity War,' 'Springsteen on Broadway,' 'Mowgli,' 'Roma'
- New on HBO in December 2018: 'Ready Player One,' 'Isle of Dogs,' 'Icebox'
- Everything you need to know about the hottest tickets in town: Seattle events for December 2018 VIEW
- Neko Case keeps home-state crowd enraptured at Paramount Theatre
5. Nine Perfect Strangers, Liane Moriarty
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. Educated, Tara Westover
3. Almost Everything, Anne Lamott
4. Whose Boat Is This Boat?, staff of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
5. The Library Book, Susan Orlean
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.