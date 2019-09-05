The North End will soon be down one bookstore. The University Book Store has announced that it will close its Mill Creek store, which has been located in the Mill Creek Town Center for more than 15 years. The decision was due in part to a “significant rental increase,” according to a UBS news release. The store will close Oct. 19.

Louise Little, University Book Store’s CEO, said in a statement: “We are sincerely grateful for the many friendships made and partnerships formed over the last fifteen years, but retail and the way people shop is rapidly evolving and we believe our Trust, which governs our operations, will be better served by primarily concentrating on our University of Washington campus stores and our website ubookstore.com.”

University Book Store will continue to operate five locations in the University District (both on University Way N.E. and on the UW campus), downtown Seattle, and on the UW Bothell and Tacoma campuses. A 40 percent off sale (books only) will start Sept. 6 at the Mill Creek location.