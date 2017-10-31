The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) today announced that Seattle has been designated a City of Literature as part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, joining a group of 20 international cities that also includes Edinburgh, Dublin, Krakow, Baghdad, Montevideo and others. The designation is awarded to world cities that have demonstrated a fervent interest in literature, publishing and other forms of written expression. Seattle is only the second North American city to be so named, following Iowa City (home of the renowned Iowa Writers’ Workshop). The local nonprofit Seattle City of Literature has been working towards this designation for several years, after an unsuccessful earlier bid.

The Creative Cities Network designates cities in seven creative fields: Crafts and Folk Arts, Design, Film, Gastronomy, Literature, Media Arts, and Music. With today’s announcement, the network now includes 180 cities in 72 countries. UNESCO, in a statement, said that “While differing geographically, demographically or economically, all Creative Cities commit to develop and exchange innovative best practices to promote creative industries, strengthen participation in cultural life, and integrate culture into sustainable urban development policies.”



