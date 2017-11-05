“Leonardo da Vinci” is the local nonfiction best-seller.
Local scene
Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Uncommon Type, Tom Hanks
2. Origin, Dan Brown
3. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
4. The Rooster Bar, John Grisham
Most Read Stories
- Seattle’s millionaire mayoral candidates say they know what it’s like to struggle
- Amazon chief Jeff Bezos cashes in $1 billion in stock
- WSU police recommend felony charges against USC football player who tackled fan
- Instant analysis: First impressions from Washington's second straight rout of Oregon
- Needles, rats and 2 a.m. rants: A homeless camp next to my yard | My Take
5. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Leonardo da Vinci, Walter Isaacson
2. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
3. We Were Eight Years in Power, Ta-Nehisi Coates
4. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown
5. What Happened, Hillary Rodham Clinton
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.