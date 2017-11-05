“Leonardo da Vinci” is the local nonfiction best-seller.

Share story

By
The Seattle Times

Local scene

Current best-sellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Uncommon Type, Tom Hanks

2. Origin, Dan Brown

3. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

4. The Rooster Bar, John Grisham

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

5. Lincoln in the Bardo, George Saunders

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Leonardo da Vinci, Walter Isaacson

2. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

3. We Were Eight Years in Power, Ta-Nehisi Coates

4. Braving the Wilderness, Brené Brown

5. What Happened, Hillary Rodham Clinton

Seattle Times staff