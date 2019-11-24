BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Twisted Twenty-Six, Janet Evanovich

2. The Guardians, John Grisham

3. Blue Moon, Lee Child

4. The Night Fire, Michael Connelly

5. The Institute, Stephen King

6. Olive, Again, Elizabeth Strout

7. The Dutch House, Ann Patchett

8. The 19th Christmas, James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

9. The Starless Sea, Erin Morgenstern

10. Michael Crichton: The Andromeda Evolution, Daniel H. Wilson

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Triggered, Donald Trump Jr

2. With All Due Respect, Nikki R. Haley

3. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier, Ree Drummond

4. Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers, Brian Kilmeade

5. The Plot Against the President, Lee Smith

6. Finding Chika, Mitch Albom

7. Me: Elton John Official Autobiography, Elton John

8. It’s All in Your Head, Russ

9. Joy of Cooking (2019 ed. ), Irma S. Rombauer et al.

10. Talking to Strangers, Malcolm Gladwell

Tribune Media Services