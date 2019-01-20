“Becoming” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Turning Point, Danielle Steel

2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

3. The New Iberia Blues, James Lee Burke

4. The Reckoning, John Grisham

5. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin

6. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks

7. Verses for the Dead, Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

8. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci

9. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson

10. The Winter of the Witch, Katherine Arden

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Becoming, Michelle Obama

2. Everyday Millionaires, Chris Hogan

3. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis

4. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst

5. Educated, Tara Westover

6. The Clean Plate, Gwyneth Paltrow

7. Best Self, Mike Bayer

8. Homebody, Joanna Gaines

9. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris

10. The First Conspiracy, Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch

