“Becoming” is the nation’s top nonfiction best-seller.
BEST-SELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Turning Point, Danielle Steel
2. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens
3. The New Iberia Blues, James Lee Burke
4. The Reckoning, John Grisham
Most Read Entertainment Stories
- Not even a goodbye: KIRO abruptly cancels 'The Ron & Don Show'
- Q13 Fox staffer fired after TV station airs altered Trump video WATCH
- New on Netflix in January 2019: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' 'Incredibles 2,' 'Black Earth Rising' and 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
- 5 movies open Jan. 18; our reviewers weigh in
- How 'Once Upon a Deadpool' is different from 'Deadpool 2,' besides PG-13 rating
5. Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin
6. Every Breath, Nicholas Sparks
7. Verses for the Dead, Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
8. Long Road to Mercy, David Baldacci
9. Target: Alex Cross, James Patterson
10. The Winter of the Witch, Katherine Arden
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Becoming, Michelle Obama
2. Everyday Millionaires, Chris Hogan
3. Girl, Wash Your Face, Rachel Hollis
4. It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way, Lysa TerKeurst
5. Educated, Tara Westover
6. The Clean Plate, Gwyneth Paltrow
7. Best Self, Mike Bayer
8. Homebody, Joanna Gaines
9. The Truths We Hold, Kamala Harris
10. The First Conspiracy, Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch
Tribune Media Services
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.