BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. “Where the Crawdads Sing”, Delia Owens
2. “Under Currents, Nora Roberts
3. “Summer of ‘69, Elin Hildrebrand
4. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert
5. Backlash, Brad Thor•
6. Lost and Found, Danielle Steel
7. Knife, Jo Nesbo
8. Unsolved, Patterson and Ellis
9. Evvie Drake Starts Over, Linda Holmes
10. The Chain, Adrian McKinty
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Justice on Trial, Hemingway and Severino
2. Unfreedom of the Press, Mark L. Levin
3. The Pioneers, David McCullough
4. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo
5. Becoming, Michelle Obama
6. America’s Reluctant Prince, Steven M. Gillon
7. Girl, Stop Apologizing, Rachel Hollis
8. Songs of America, Meacham and McGraw
9. Dare to Lead, Brene Brown
10. For the Good of the Game, Bud Selig
