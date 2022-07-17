Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
2. Horse, Geraldine Brooks
3. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel
4. Lapvona, Ottessa Moshfegh
5. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill
6. The Angel of Rome, Jess Walter
7. Cult Classic, Sloane Crosley
8. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
9. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong
10. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris
2. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
3. An Immense World, Ed Yong
4. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
6. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World, Barry Lopez
7. Atomic Habits, James Clear
8. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones
9. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton
10. River of the Gods, Candice Millard