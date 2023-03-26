Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

2. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

3. Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano

4. Demon Copperhead, Barbara Kingsolver

5. A Day of Fallen Night, Samantha Shannon

6. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

7. I Have Some Questions for You, Rebecca Makkai

8. Old Babes in the Wood: Stories, Margaret Atwood

9. Stone Blind, Natalie Haynes

10. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Enchantment, Katherine May

2. The Creative Act, Rick Rubin

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

5. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

6. Atomic Habits, James Clear

7. Saving Time, Jenny Odell

8. The Myth of Normal, Gabor Maté, Daniel Maté

9. The Light We Carry, Michelle Obama

10. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Bernie Sanders, John Nichols