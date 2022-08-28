Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
2. The Many Daughters of Afong Moy, Jamie Ford
3. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
4. The Last White Man, Mohsin Hamid
5. All Good People Here, Ashley Flowers
6. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers
7. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill
8. A Prayer for the Crown-Shy, Becky Chambers
9. Ordinary Monsters, J.M. Miro
10. Horse, Geraldine Brooks
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
2. Atomic Habits, James Clear
3. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris
4. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
5. Path Lit by Lightning, David Maraniss
6. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard
7. An Immense World, Ed Yong
8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
9. Life on the Mississippi, Rinker Buck
10. The Magic of Mushrooms, Sandra Lawrence