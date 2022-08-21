Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
2. The Many Daughters of Afong Moy, Jamie Ford
3. The Last White Man, Mohsin Hamid
4. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel
5. Horse, Geraldine Brooks
6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
7. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers
8. A Prayer for the Crown-Shy, Becky Chambers
9. The Daughter of Doctor Moreau, Silvia Moreno-Garcia
10. Ordinary Monsters, J.M. Miro
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
2. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris
3. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
4. Atomic Habits, James Clear
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
6. Breath, James Nestor
7. I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy
8. An Immense World, Ed Yong
9. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard
10. Life on the Mississippi, Rinker Buck