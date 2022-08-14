Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
2. The Many Daughters of Afong Moy, Jamie Ford
3. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill
4. Horse, Geraldine Brooks
5. A Prayer for the Crown-Shy, Becky Chambers
6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus
7. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel
8. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
9. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers
10. The Last White Man, Mohsin Hamid
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
2. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris
3. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
4. Atomic Habits, James Clear
5. An Immense World, Ed Yong
6. Bittersweet, Susan Cain
7. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton
8. Bake, Paul Hollywood
9. The Complete Maus, Art Spiegelman
10. River of the Gods, Candice Millard