Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin

2. The Many Daughters of Afong Moy, Jamie Ford

3. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill

4. Horse, Geraldine Brooks

5. A Prayer for the Crown-Shy, Becky Chambers

6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

7. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel

8. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

9. A Psalm for the Wild-Built, Becky Chambers

10. The Last White Man, Mohsin Hamid

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

2. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris

3. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

4. Atomic Habits, James Clear

5. An Immense World, Ed Yong

6. Bittersweet, Susan Cain

7. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton

8. Bake, Paul Hollywood

9. The Complete Maus, Art Spiegelman

10. River of the Gods, Candice Millard

